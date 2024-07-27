NYC mayor issues emergency order suspending parts of new solitary confinement law

New York City’s mayor has issued an emergency order suspending parts of a new law intended to ban solitary confinement in local jails, citing concerns for the safety of staff and detainees. Mayor Eric Adams issued the order and declared a state of emergency Saturday, a day before the new law takes effect. Adams originally vetoed the legislation but the City Council overrode him in January. The mayor has suspended parts of the law that set a four-hour time limit on holding prisoners who pose safety concerns in “de-escalation confinement” and limits use of restraints on prisoners while they are transported. City Council leaders did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

