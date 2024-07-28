‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ smashes R-rated record with $205 million debut, 8th biggest opening ever

Marvel is back on top with “Deadpool & Wolverine.” The comic-book movie made a staggering $205 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It shattered the opening record for R-rated films previously held by the first “Deadpool” ($132 million) and notched a spot in the top 10 openings of all time. Including international showings, where it’s racked up an addition $233.3 million, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is looking at a global opening of over $438.3 million. In the top domestic opening weekends ever, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is seated in 8th place between “The Avengers” and “Black Panther.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.