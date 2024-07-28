Edna O’Brien, Irish literary giant who wrote ‘The Country Girls, dies at 93
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Edna O’Brien has died at age 93. She was one of the world’s most admired and controversial writers who scandalized her native Ireland with her debut novel, “The Country Girls,” which was censored and even burned. Her publisher and literary agency says O’Brien died Saturday after a long illness. Known for her candor in confronting Ireland’s religious and sexual taboos, she would go on to publish more than 20 books and be welcomed everywhere from Dublin to the White House. Her other books included two sequels to “The Country Girls” and award-winning story collection “Saints and Sinners.” Her honors included the Irish PEN Lifetime Achievement Award.