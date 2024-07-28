Skip to Content
News

Enjoy cultural crossings at Juarez’s famous ‘X’

By
New
Published 6:47 AM

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico (KVIA) -- Borderland residents can enjoy the iconic 'X,' in a unique way this weekend.

Crowds already gathered at the X -- also known as La Equis, which symbolizes the crossing of cultures -- Saturday. But there is still another day to enjoy dancing, music, and food, while simultaneously learning about traditional Mexican culture.

Organizers said this is the first time that representatives from different states in Mexico like Puebla, Veracruz and Jalisco were able to gather to share cultural differences.

The 'Raices en Movimiento' is free and open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content