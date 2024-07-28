Enjoy cultural crossings at Juarez’s famous ‘X’

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico (KVIA) -- Borderland residents can enjoy the iconic 'X,' in a unique way this weekend.

Crowds already gathered at the X -- also known as La Equis, which symbolizes the crossing of cultures -- Saturday. But there is still another day to enjoy dancing, music, and food, while simultaneously learning about traditional Mexican culture.

Organizers said this is the first time that representatives from different states in Mexico like Puebla, Veracruz and Jalisco were able to gather to share cultural differences.

The 'Raices en Movimiento' is free and open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.