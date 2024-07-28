Mayfield High School Baseball reviving field in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Mayfield High School Baseball community is reviving the Bob Ogas Field in Las Cruces.

Saturday, around 100 volunteers from the city, the Dona Ana Fire Department, and Mayfield alumni and parents worked on the field Saturday to restore the field.

ABC-7 viewer Jill Chavez, who is involved in the Mayfield High School Baseball community, added the group is making the field a place to learn and grow a successful program, and she's very proud of everyone involved.