Skip to Content
News

Mayfield High School Baseball reviving field in Las Cruces

By
New
Published 6:54 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Mayfield High School Baseball community is reviving the Bob Ogas Field in Las Cruces.

Saturday, around 100 volunteers from the city, the Dona Ana Fire Department, and Mayfield alumni and parents worked on the field Saturday to restore the field.

ABC-7 viewer Jill Chavez, who is involved in the Mayfield High School Baseball community, added the group is making the field a place to learn and grow a successful program, and she's very proud of everyone involved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content