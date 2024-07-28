Russia’s Putin vows ‘mirror measures’ in response to U.S. missiles in Germany

Russia may deploy new strike weapons in response to the planned U.S. stationing of longer-range and hypersonic missiles in Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday. Speaking at a naval parade in St Petersburg, Putin vowed “mirror measures” after the U.S. earlier this month announced that it will start deploying the missiles in 2026. Both the U.S. and Russia this month signaled their readiness to deploy intermediate-range ground-based weapons that were banned for decades under a Cold War-era treaty. Most of Russia’s missile systems are capable of carrying either conventional or nuclear warheads.

