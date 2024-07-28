The Galapagos Islands and many of their unique creatures are at risk from warming waters

GALÁPAGOS ISLANDS, Ecuador (AP) — The wondrous Galapagos Islands and its many creatures have always been sensitive to changes in ocean temperatures. But the significant warming from climate change in recent years has meant more pressure on the sea lions, marine iguanas and many other species in the remote islands hundreds of miles off the coast of Ecuador. As if that weren’t enough, non-native species are a problem on land — that means feral cats, dogs, pigs, goats and cattle. Experts say cats and pigs compete with the Galápagos giant tortoise for food. And feral pigs can wipe out a tortoise nesting site quickly.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.