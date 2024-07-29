Biden pays respects to Texas congresswoman, commemorates anniversary of Civil Rights Act

EL PASO, Texas -- President Joe Biden visited Houston, Texas on July 29 to pay respects to the family of late Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, who died earlier this month.

Lee served in Texas' 18th district from 1995 until her death on July 19. She died from pancreatic cancer.

Lee was the longest serving member of the Texas Congressional Delegation and was known as an outspoken advocate for civil rights and progressive causes.

President Biden also visited the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas later in the day, giving a speech for the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights act.