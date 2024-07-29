California city unveils nation’s first all electric vehicle police fleet

A city in southern California is replacing its entire police fleet with electric vehicles. South Pasadena officials said Monday that their city its the first in the nation to do so. The city acquired a fleet of 20 new Teslas and installed electric vehicle chargers at City Hall. City officials say this will save on maintenance as well as energy costs. It will also play an important role in reducing emissions, since police vehicles typically idle more than other vehicles. Several other California police departments use some electric vehicles but officials say Pasadena’s is the nation’s first all-EV fleet.

