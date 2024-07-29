At least 8 hurt, man arrested after stabbings in northwest England

LONDON (AP) — Emergency services say at least eight people, some of them children, have been injured in stabbings in northwest England. Police say they detained a man and seized a knife. Merseyside Police say officers were called to an address in Southport, near Liverpool, and call it a “major incident.” But the police say there is no wider threat to the public. The North West Ambulance Service says medics treated eight patients with stab injures and they were taken to local hospitals.

