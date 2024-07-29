One Extraordinary Olympic Photo: Christophe Ena captures the joy of fencing gold at the Paris Games
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Christophe Ena takes a closer look at his photo of fencing joy at the spectacular Grand Palais.
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Christophe Ena takes a closer look at his photo of fencing joy at the spectacular Grand Palais.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.