Skip to Content
News

Swarm of dragonflies startles beachgoers in Rhode Island

KVIA
By
New
Published 3:18 PM

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A swarm of dragonflies stunned and surprised beachgoers over the weekend in Rhode Island. The dragonflies descended on Misquamicut beach Saturday. Video of the dragonflies shows beachgoers running for cover and hiding under blankets. People could be heard screaming. Usually dragonflies are relatively large yet beautifully colored insects. It’s unclear what prompted the cloud of insects to visit the beach for several minutes and then largely disappear. The common green darner dragonfly, which is found in Rhode Island, breeds in July and August. Dragonflies feed mostly on insects like mosquitos, relying on a swiveling head and huge eyes to catch their prey.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content