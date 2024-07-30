EPISD launches ‘Back to School Fiesta’ to celebrate new school year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso ISD is hosting their 2nd annual Back to School Fiesta over the course of two days. The event will take place at 10 high schools in the district and each fiesta is tailored for their feeder patterns.

On Tuesday July 30th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the fiestas will take place at the following schools: Bowie on 801 S. San Marcial St., Burges 7800 Edgemere Blvd., Coronado on 100 Champions Pl., El Paso on 800 E. Schuster Ave., Franklin on 900 Resler Dr., Jefferson/Silva 4700 Alameda Ave and Irvin 5400 Sanders Ave.



"El Paso ISD is committed to fostering a sense of community and collaboration, ensuring that our schools and neighborhoods thrive together,” El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “It's an opportunity for families to connect with their schools, gather important information, and kick off the new school year with enthusiasm and support."

And on Wednesday, July 31st from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., the fiestas will take place at the following schools: Andress on 5400 Sun Valley Dr., Austin (3500 Memphis Ave., Chapin on 7000 Dyer St.

