Firefighters make progress against massive blaze in California ahead of warming weather

COHASSET, Calif. (AP) — Fire crews are working to hold on to the progress made against the largest blaze in California this year ahead of warming temperatures forecast for later this week. Authorities lifted evacuation orders Tuesday in some communities of Butte County and said containment was 14%. The Park Fire started in the county last week before spreading to a neighboring county and scorching an area bigger than Los Angeles. The massive fire continues to burn through rugged, inaccessible terrain with dense vegetation, threatening to spread to two other counties. The Park Fire is now the fifth largest in the state’s recorded history.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.