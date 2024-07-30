PARIS (AP) — Canyon Barry is a part-time basketball player. His full-time job is system engineer for a defense and space contractor. Barry has an undergraduate degree in physics and a master’s degree in nuclear engineering. So, is he a rocket scientist? A nuclear physicist? Those questions elicit a slight chuckle and a wink from Barry. The son of Hall of Famer and NBA champion Rick Barry says, “Scientist, engineer, problem-solver, take your pick.”

