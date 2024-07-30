How two Syrians in Rome are using hummus to aid war refugees and help migrants integrate

A pair of Syrians have created a community that provides support to migrants and vulnerable people in Rome, by sharing the flavors of a homeland torn by civil war. Founded in 2018 as a “humanitarian catering service,” HummusTown originally aimed at raising funds for families and friends suffering in the war that started in 2011. It has since grown into successful small business that has shifted its aim from sending remittances to helping new migrants integrate in Italy, all the while gaining a steady following on Rome’s gastronomic scene.

