Spain’s prime minister to testify in a probe alleging his wife’s corruption

MADRID (AP) — A judge has arrived at the Spanish presidential palace to take Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s statement, part of an investigation into allegations of corruption against his wife, which the premier had repeatedly called a “smear campaign.” A group called Manos Limpias, or “Clean Hands,” which describes itself as a union but its main activity is providing a platform for pursuing legal cases, alleged that Begoña Gómez used her position to influence business deals. Judge Carlos Peinado, who refused Sánchez’s request to testify in writing, is the first to enter La Moncloa to take a statement from a sitting prime minister.

