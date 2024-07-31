A greener getaway? Danish capital tests climate reward scheme for tourists

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Tourists visiting Copenhagen this summer are encouraged to participate in unusual kinds of vacation fun, including plucking floating trash from the Danish capital’s waterways, cycling to its museums instead of going by car, or volunteering at an urban garden. All these activities are part of a new, four-week pilot project, named CopenPay, that rewards tourists for “climate-friendly actions.” Copenhagen’s climate-friendly vacationers’ project comes as the world’s top destinations are grappling with the burdens of mass tourism. Copenhagen, too, gets its fair share of tourists with more than 12 million overnight stays last year. The pilot project began on July 15 and wraps up on Aug. 11.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.