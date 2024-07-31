Edmunds: The best cars you can still get with a manual transmission

Decades ago, the standard transmission was a manual, while that newfangled automatic was optional. In today’s vehicles, automatic transmissions help a vehicle get better fuel economy and acceleration than traditional manual transmissions. Many performance cars don’t even come with a manual transmission anymore. But there’s still a level of satisfaction you get when driving a vehicle with a manual and shifting your own gears. If that describes you, a few automakers still make an effort to offer vehicles with a manual transmission. Edmunds’ car experts pick their favorites.

