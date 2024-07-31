Etsy plans to test its first-ever loyalty program as it aims to boost sales

Etsy says it will begin testing its first-ever loyalty program in September. The effort is designed to boost the e-commerce site’s sluggish sales and draw in occasional shoppers. Brooklyn-based Etsy said Wednesday that select buyers will receive an invitation for the program. The program will be called Etsy Insider. It will offer free shipping across the U.S. and access to discounts. The company is aiming to reverse a decline in its gross merchandise sales, a measure of the amount of goods sold over a certain period.

