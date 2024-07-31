Extended drought parches Sicily, and farmers worry about being forced to sell off animals

CAMMARATA, Italy (AP) — Crippling drought from a nearly rainless year, along with record-high temperatures, is stressing farmers on the Italian island of Sicily. The conditions have burned out much of the region’s hay, and that’s a crisis for those who raise cattle and sheep. One farmer near the town of Cammarata spends much of his time on phone calls, long trips to faraway wells or long waits for municipal tankers to get the water he needs for some 250 animals. But one day’s tanker delivery can be gone a day later. Local authorities have rushed to open new wells, fix desalination equipment and bring in water.

