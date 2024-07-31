Hong Kong young people struggle to rebuild their lives after being jailed under Beijing’s crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — Five years after Hong Kong’s massive anti-government protests erupted, the lives of many young people who were jailed or arrested during Beijing’s political crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement remain in limbo. While some industries have been lenient, other employers, especially those in some professional sectors, tend to see protest activities or convictions as grounds for rejection. Some said they were also discriminated against by pro-China colleagues and their friends have severed ties with them. Unlike famed activists, these former protesters usually receive little attention, even though their activism for the same democratic goals exacts a similarly heavy toll. These challenges have prompted smaller businesses and non-profit groups to step in and offer support.

