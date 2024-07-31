Member of ‘Tennessee Three’ hopes to survive state Democratic primary for Senate seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s primary election will decide whether state Rep. Gloria Johnson will become the Democratic nominee in a fall matchup for the seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn. Thursday’s primary will also determine whether Republican Rep. Andy Ogles will overcome a well-funded opponent, Nashville council member Courtney Johnston, as he pursues a second term in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. In the state legislature, about half of the state’s 33 Senate seats and all 99 House seats are up for election. Republicans currently have supermajorities in both chambers. And the incumbent U.S. House lawmakers are all seeking reelection.

