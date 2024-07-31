Recount to settle narrow Virginia GOP primary between US Rep. Bob Good and a Trump-backed challenger

GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) — Election officials are recounting votes in the Republican primary for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. It will settle whether John McGuire, a state senator backed by former President Donald Trump, narrowly defeated the incumbent U.S. Rep. Bob Good. State election officials have certified that McGuire won by 374 votes out of nearly 63,000 ballots cast, or six-tenths of a percentage point. They say they are confident in the result. However, Good was entitled to seek a recount because the margin margin is less than one percent. Good is a conservative who chairs the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

