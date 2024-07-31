Skip to Content
News

Renovated apartments open in former Multipurpose Center master plan area in Durangito

By
New
Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A historic apartment building in the former Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center master plan area has been renovated and reopened for rent.

The Retreat at Union Plaza is the rebranded name of the building at 315 W. Overland Street, a block south of the convention center in downtown El Paso. The property sits across the street from the original footprint area for the Multipurpose Center.

Property manager Justin Churchman told KVIA the renovations began three years ago, while the lawsuit over the Multipurpose Center was still in progress.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content