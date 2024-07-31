Renovated apartments open in former Multipurpose Center master plan area in Durangito

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A historic apartment building in the former Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center master plan area has been renovated and reopened for rent.

The Retreat at Union Plaza is the rebranded name of the building at 315 W. Overland Street, a block south of the convention center in downtown El Paso. The property sits across the street from the original footprint area for the Multipurpose Center.

Property manager Justin Churchman told KVIA the renovations began three years ago, while the lawsuit over the Multipurpose Center was still in progress.