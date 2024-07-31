Scholarships help Lahaina graduates afford to attend college outside Hawaii a year after wildfire

HONOLULU (AP) — Nearly a year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century destroyed their historic Maui town, there’s a bright spot for 13 recent Lahainaluna High School graduates who are receiving scholarships that will cover the cost of attending an out-of-state college. It’s a lifechanging opportunity for most any Hawaii high school student, but even bigger for those who survived the fire that left behind so much uncertainty in their lives. Using a grant from the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation, the Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii is providing the students about $25,000 each to cover out-of-state college costs after other scholarships and financial aid.

