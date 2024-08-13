UCLA can’t allow protesters to block Jewish students from campus, judge rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the University of California, Los Angeles, cannot allow pro-Palestinian protesters to block Jewish students from accessing classes and other parts of campus. The preliminary injunction on Tuesday marks the first time a U.S. judge has ruled against a university over the demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war on college campuses earlier this year. UCLA argued that it has no legal responsibility over the issue because protesters, not the university, blocked Jewish students’ access to the school. A U.S. district judge ruled that the university is prohibited from providing classes and access to buildings on campus if Jewish students are blocked from it.

