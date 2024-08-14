Germany investigates possible unauthorized entry and sabotage at a military barracks

BERLIN (AP) — The German Defense Ministry says investigators are looking into suspicions of unauthorized entry and possible sabotage at a major military barracks in the west of the country. A ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that the Wahn barracks outside Cologne was closed off. He said there were suspicions of attempted or actual illegal entry, as well as sabotage, but gave no further details. German news agency dpa said a hole had been found in a fence and there was an unconfirmed suspicion that the facility’s water supply might have been tampered with.

