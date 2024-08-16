El Paso Police arrest two Ft. Bliss residents in separate animal abandonment cases

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department on Friday released details on two separate incidents where Ft. Bliss residents were arrested for allegedly abandoning their dogs.

Police say on July 13, Charles Edward McVey abandoned his dog in a parking lot at the 3000 block of N. Zaragoza and did not attempt to return to it.

On Aug. 1, the Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit was called to a dog abandoned at a business on the 8400 block of Gateway West. Investigators say Celine John Octa Hemmingway was found to be the registered owner of the dog.

Both were separately arrested on animal cruelty charges for the abandonment and were booked into the El Paso County Jail on $2,500 bonds.