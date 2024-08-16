Sunland Park Police issue water testing scam alert

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A local police department is warning residents about a possible scam operation involving a claim to conduct a water test, while actually seeking to obtain a resident's private information.

The Sunland Park Police Department issued a statement on Friday that a resident had responded to a notice claiming to be from a water service company. The resident scheduled an appointment, and a man in a safety vest arrived stating he was there to test the water in the home.

Once inside the home, the man asked for the resident's social security number and state ID details.

Police have released a photo of the man and are asking for the public to help identify him.

Anyone with information should contact Sunland Park Central Dispatch at (575) 526-0795 and ask to speak with a police officer. If you wish to remain anonymous, police say to let the dispatcher and officer know.

In the statement, Sunland Park Police Department reminds residents that no government agency, water/utility company or reputable private company will have field workers request sensitive and private information such as social security numbers, driver’s license, state issued identification, or passport information. Anyone being asked for such information should contact Sunland Park Central Dispatch at (575) 526-0795 and should NOT provide any sensitive or private information to anyone.