George Santos due in court, expected to plead guilty in fraud case, AP source says

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos is due in court on Long Island on Monday afternoon, where a person familiar with the matter has said the New York Republican is expected to plead guilty to multiple counts in his federal fraud case. The person could not publicly discuss details of the expected plea and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The case had been set to go to trial early next month. Santos has previously pleaded not guilty to a range of alleged financial crimes, including lying to Congress about his wealth, collecting unemployment benefits while actually working and using campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses.

