Harris and Walz will campaign by bus in Pennsylvania before the Democratic convention in Chicago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, will campaign by bus in southwestern Pennsylvania before they arrive in Chicago for their party’s political convention. Vice President Harris and Walz, the governor of Minnesota, will be accompanied on Sunday by spouses Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz. Harris is hoping not only to connect with voters during her stops in the Pittsburgh area. She wants to continue riding the wave of enthusiasm her candidacy has brought to the presidential race against Republican Donald Trump all the way through convention week. The Democratic gathering opens Monday at Chicago’s United Center.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.