More than 400 homes evacuated in Northern Ireland to remove World War II bomb

More than 400 homes in Northern Ireland have been evacuated to remove what is suspected to be a World War II-era bomb. Police said Sunday that the removal operation could take more than five days. The device was discovered Friday in Newtownards, an area of County Down, about 9 miles east of Belfast. Police thanked residents for their patience and understanding. But they say that safety is the reason for the evacuation and they won’t take any risks.

