Too many people, not enough management: A look at the chaos of ‘overtourism’ in the summer of 2024

SINTRA, Portugal (AP) — To be visited during the summer of “over-tourism” in 2024 means traffic jams, water problems and high housing prices during the first year in which tourism is expected to beat records set before the pandemic. Despite well-publicized protests and some drunken tourist behavior, residents and analysts don’t necessarily blame the travelers. They say it’s more a matter of crowd and economic management. Many hotspots have responded. Portugal has limited its residence-by-investment visa program. Lisbon is curbing tuk-tuk scooters. Amsterdam has broadened its “Stay Away” campaign. Japan put up a screen to stop people from flooding a parking lot to take selfies of Mt. Fuji. Local residents say their leaders must do more to make residents of hotspots the priority.

