2 Russians rescued, 1 missing after a mass of ice hits a climbing team on a Pakistan peak

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani army helicopter has rescued two Russians while one is missing after their team was hit by a pile of ice on a treacherous peak in the country’s north. Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said Monday that a rescue mission was underway to bring down two more climbers who were part of the five-member Russian team stranded on Gasherbrum peak over the weekend. The rescue mission was launched on Saturday after the mass of ice hit the climbers. They were on a mission to retrieve the body of another climber lost on the mountain last year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.