As much as 10 inches of rain floods parts of Connecticut. At least 1 person is dead

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — Parts of southwestern Connecticut have been hit hit by severe flooding from as much as 10 inches of rain, and at least one person is confirmed dead. Oxford Fire Chief Scott Pellitier told the New Haven Register on Monday that crews recovered the body of a woman who disappeared during the storm Sunday. Crews are still looking for a second woman who washed away as firefighters tried to rescue her. The National Weather Service says a second round of storms hit Suffolk County on New York’s Long Island overnight.

