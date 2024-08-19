DC councilmember known for pushing antisemitic conspiracy theories is arrested on bribery charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., councilmember known for promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories has been arrested on charges that he accepted over $150,000 in bribes to help companies with city contracts. Trayon White Sr., a Democrat, was arrested Sunday on a federal bribery charge. The FBI says White agreed in June to accept roughly $156,000 in kickbacks and cash payments in exchange for pressuring government agency employees to extend two companies’ contracts for violence intervention services. In 2018, White was criticized for posting a video on his Facebook page claiming that an unexpected snowfall was because of “the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters.”

