Indonesia and Australia finalize new bilateral defense treaty

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Indonesia and Australia have finalized a new bilateral defense treaty that will enhance the neighboring nations’ ability to operate their militaries in each other’s territory. Tuesday’s agreement was reached after president-elect Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as Indonesia’s defense minister met with Australian officials at Parliament. The Indonesian president’s overnight Canberra visit was his first to Australia since he was elected president in February. He is set to be inaugurated in October. The bilateral relationship is becoming increasingly important to Australians in face of growing tensions with China. New Australian prime ministers typically make Jakarta one of their first overseas destinations.

