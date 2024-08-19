Investigation underway into East El Paso apartment fire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At least one building was completely destroyed and several others affected early Monday morning after a condition 3 fire in East El Paso, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The fire happened at 8500 Viscount Blvd. According to officials, the call came in at 12:17 a.m.

Fire dispatchers said the building was occupied at the time, but no injuries are currently being reported. In total, officials say 8 apartment units were affected by the fire.

The Red Cross will be assisting those who were impacted by the fire.

The fire has been put out and the Fire Marshal's office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.