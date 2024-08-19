Judge allows transgender New Hampshire girl to play soccer as lawsuit challenges new law

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily cleared the way for a transgender girl to play soccer for her high school team while she and another student challenge a New Hampshire ban. The judge had just hours to spare before she granted an emergency order allowing the girl to start soccer practice Monday evening. The emergency order was granted as the athletes also argue for the judge to block the law while the lawsuit proceeds. The judge found that the girl had demonstrated likely success on the merits of the case and that she would suffer irreparable harm without emergency action. The girls sued Friday. The ban was signed into law last month.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.