Libya’s powerful central bank governor is fired as country’s deep divisions persist

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s presidential council has fired the powerful central bank governor in an abrupt move that is likely to further fuel tensions in the deeply divided North African country. The council named a former deputy governor Mohamed Abdul Salam al-Shukri as the new governor, replacing Sadiq al-Kabir. The Tripoli-based council is allied with the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in western Libya. There is no immediate comment from al-Kabir, who led the central bank since October 2011 — the year that Libya was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

