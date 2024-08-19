Putin signs deals with Vietnam in bid to shore up ties in Asia to offset Moscow’s growing isolation

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a series of deals with his Vietnamese counterpart during a state visit that comes as Moscow is seeking to bolster ties in Asia to offset its growing international isolation over its military actions in Ukraine. Putin and President To Lam signed agreements to further cooperate in education, science and technology, oil and gas exploration and health. Following the talks on Thursday, Putin said the two countries share an interest in “developing a reliable security architecture” in the Asia-Pacific Region based on peacefully settling disputes with no room for “closed military-political blocs.”

