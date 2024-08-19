Weeks after floods, Vermont businesses struggling to get visitors to return

BURKE, Vt. (AP) — Two bouts of flooding in July has hampered businesses and destinations in an economically depressed section of northeastern Vermont, with some still closed as they continue to repair damage and others urging visitors, who were deterred by the weather, to make the trip. Kingdom Trails, a popular destination for mountain bikers in Burke, draws tens of thousands of visitors a year. But the flooding that washed away roads and bridges and damaged homes and trails has deterred some visitors. Businesses and destinations in the region are picking up the pieces with some still closed in nearby Lyndonville as they continue with flood repairs, while others want to get the word out that they are very much open.

