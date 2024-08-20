3 people charged after death of federal prison worker who opened fentanyl-laced mail

A federal prison inmate and two other people are facing charges of conspiring to mail drugs to a penitentiary in California where a mailroom supervisor died last week after opening a letter that prosecutors say was laced with fentanyl and other substances. According to prosecutors, Jamar Jones, a prisoner at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, California, plotted with Stephanie Ferreira, of Evansville, Indiana, and Jermen Rudd III of Wentzville, Missouri, to send him drugs that he could sell at the prison. They disguised the shipment as “legal mail” from a law office, investigators said.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.