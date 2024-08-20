A Dutch passenger is rescued and 2 people are missing after a small plane crashes into Lake Malawi

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi’s information minister says a small plane crashed into Lake Malawi with three people onboard. He says a Dutch passenger survived and was rescued by fishermen, but another passenger and the pilot were missing. Information Minister Moses Kumkuyu says the person who was rescued is female but did not give her age. She sustained minor injuries in the crash on Tuesday and is being treated at a local hospital. The minister says the plane was a Cessna C210-type aircraft and that it crashed close to the shoreline of the lake in shallow water. A rescue operation was underway.

