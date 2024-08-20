Skip to Content
El Paso manufacturer awarded $92+ million Army contract

KVIA
By
New
Published 7:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support has awarded El Paso garment manufacturer ReadyOne Industries a $92,406,100 contract to make advanced combat pants for the U.S. Army over the next five years.

“We are honored to receive this five-year contract from the Defense Logistics Agency,” said Craig Wellons, President and COO of ReadyOne Industries. “This award not only reaffirms our dedication to delivering advanced, high-quality combat gear for the U.S."

The contract's ordering period will run until August 14, 2029.

Carter Diggs

