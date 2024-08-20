Iran shuts down the last language institute recognized by the German embassy

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s local media say authorities closed down the last language institute certified by the German embassy in retaliation to the shuttering of Islamic centers in the European country. A report by Nournews.ir, believed to be close to Iran’s security bodies, published a photo of police forces taking down the sign showcasing the establishment’s name on Tuesday. The Institute For Teaching German Language was established in 1995 to teach the German language to Iranians, according to the German embassy’s website. Its closure came after German authorities shut down The Islamic Center Hamburg in July, accusing it of being an “outpost” of Iran’s theocracy, promoting the ideology of its leadership and supporting Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group.

