Las Vegas hospitality workers at Venetian reach tentative deal on first-ever union contract

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of hospitality workers on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative deal with the Venetian and Palazzo resorts. It’s a historic first for employees at the sprawling Italian-inspired complex that opened 25 years ago and quickly became a Sin City landmark. The Culinary Workers Union announced Tuesday that they had reached a deal just before 6:30 a.m. for over 4,000 workers. The deal still needs to be approved by the union’s rank and file. Terms of the proposed contract haven’t been released, but recent contracts for 40,000 workers at other Strip casinos included a 32% raise over five years.

