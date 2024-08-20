Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava cruises to reelection victory

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has cruised to a reelection victory, avoiding a potential runoff by winning nearly 60% of the vote. The Democrat became the first female mayor of Florida’s most populous county in 2020. She defeated six opponents Tuesday, including the mayors of Miami Lakes and Surfside. A runoff between the top two candidates would have been required if Levin Cava had received less than 50% of the vote. The county also chose two candidates to battle in November for the sheriff post.

