South Korea braces for strong winds and rain as tropical storm Jongdari nears

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Tropical storm Jongdari is moving toward South Korea’s coast, prompting officials to shut roads and parks as the country braces for strong winds and rain. Jongdari is forecast to weaken around midnight Tuesday, hours before it makes landfall near the western city of Seosan. No destructive winds are expected when the storm passes through the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area later Wednesday. Government officials are still urging public vigilance, emphasizing securing objects and vessels and monitoring high-risk areas, including underground passageways and basement dwellings.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.